Perth coach Tony Popovic is confident his team's early-season wobbles won't return but says they are by no means the finished product.

Glory sat dead last on the A-League ladder after eight rounds but are now one of its form teams following three straight wins.

They have scored 11 goals during the golden run to move to fourth spot.

It's a stark contrast to the start of the season when they mustered just eight goals from seven games.

Popovic said the late arrival to the club of a number of new signings contributed to that lean run.

But with those players now much fitter and gelling with teammates, he's confident the poor form is well and truly a memory.

"We are constantly getting better," he said on Monday.

"If we continue to do that it will be difficult to see performances like we had earlier in the year, which were a lot down to fitness and cohesion.

"Now the fitness is better and the cohesion is better, so we envisage more consistent good performances.

"It's all starting to come together. We did see glimpses of it throughout the year early on. It's probably why we didn't panic as a group."

Glory will start favourites when they take on the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on Tuesday.

Their recent run of sizzling form has drawn comparisons to their Premiers Plate campaign of last season.

But Popovic doesn't want to see his players rest on their laurels.

"We don't feel we're the finished article just because we've had three good results," he said.

"There's a lot of work ahead for us and that's why we are taking it truly one game at a time.

"This is another opportunity for us to continue our growth and show our improvement.

"We want to finish this calendar year on a high."