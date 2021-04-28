Perth Glory are hopeful a decent crowd will be able to attend their A-League clash with Macarthur FC after they switched the game from Friday to Saturday.
Perth Glory's home clash with Macarthur FC has been moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon in order to allow fans to attend the A-League match.
Perth's three-day COVID-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Monday, but fans are still banned from attending sporting fixtures until Friday midnight at the earliest.
Glory have successfully petitioned for the game against Macarthur to be moved to Saturday at 1.05pm (3.05pm AEST).
Perth are still waiting to hear how many fans the WA government will allow them to have at Saturday's match.
Glory sit in 10th spot, nine points adrift of the top six but with games in hand.
Fifth-placed Macarthur are 10 points clear of Perth but have played three games more.
