Young Socceroos midfielder Zach Duncan is joining Perth Glory for the looming A-League Men season on loan from his Danish club.

Zach Duncan has joined Perth Glory for the upcoming season.

Danish Superliga side AGF loaned the Young Socceroo to the A-League side.

Duncan made four A-League appearances for Roar in 2019 before heading to Europe.

The 22-year-old has been loaned from Danish Superliga side AGF where he's made 27 appearances since 2019.

Duncan, a former captain of Brisbane youth team who made the Roar's senior team in 2018, has the traits to make an instant A-League impact, Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich says.

"Zach is a player that has a lot of positive attributes ... he is a natural ball-winner and has the technical ability to match," Zadkovich said in a statement on Tuesday.

A very warm welcome to the Young Socceroos midfielder who has joined us on a season-long loan from Danish Superliga club, AGF.

More details here: https://t.co/Ma2enaBhuS@aleaguemen #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/mHZjAbtqO7 — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) September 6, 2022

Perth's head of recruitment Andy Keogh said the Glory were "over the moon" to secure Duncan on loan.

"AGF rate him very highly and I'm delighted they have agreed for us to help develop their player," Keogh said.

The Sydney-born Duncan was part of the youth set-up at both Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers before moving to Brisbane in 2018.

He made his A-League debut in March 2019 and scored his maiden senior goal a month later before being signed by AGF.

Perth's first fixture of the fresh A-League season is on October 9 against Western Sydney.

