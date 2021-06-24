Armiento shone in last season's Asian Champions League and made an impressive 22 A-League appearances in purple last season, scoring three goals.

Aspropotamitis, meanwhile, was initially signed for the AFC Champions League campaign where his impressive performances at the heart of the defence earned him a contract for the duration of the 2020/21 A-League season.

Both players spoke glowingly about signing new contracts for the club.

"It’s an honour to sign for the club again and I’m really looking forward to the next two years," said Armiento.

"I feel last season was a good building block for me and now I need to keep growing into next year and keep improving.

"Our goal as a team will be to make the Finals and I think we’ll have a strong squad next year which is definitely capable of pushing for that."

"I’m very pleased to have re-signed," said Aspropotamitis.

"There were some very good signs in the way we finished the season with just the one defeat in the last eight games and I’ve also been really pleased with some of the new signings we’ve made since then.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time in Perth, which is a beautiful city and it’s a great playing group, so all of that was factored in to my decision.

"Now I’m looking forward to working hard to make sure that next year is a really positive one in which we make the Finals."

Glory Head Coach Richard Garcia, meanwhile, is confident that Armiento and Aspropotamitis will have important roles to play once again in the coming seasons.

"Jonathan really came on in leaps and bounds last season having not played a lot of football in the last few years," he said.

"He really flourished and we’re looking for him to kick on again next year.

"Carlo also produced some very good performances.

"He’s still young and learning his trade and will continue to grow and get better as the years progress."