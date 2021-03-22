Perth Glory have signed one-cap Socceroo Jason Geria for the remainder of the A-League season in an important boost for the club's leaky defence.

Geria spent six seasons at Melbourne Victory and was part of the side that claimed the Championship-Premiership double in 2014-15 and the FFA Cup in 2015.

The 27-year-old left in 2018 to play in Japan, where he became a regular for J2 League side JEF United Chiba over the past three seasons.

The speedy right back, who won his sole Socceroos cap in 2016, arrived in Perth on Sunday night and could be available for next week's two-match road trip.

"I finished up in Japan in December last year and I was weighing up what the next move was going to be and due to some factors beyond my control, I felt that I needed to get back into it in Australia," Geria said.

"Glory contacted me, we had some talks and now I'm here and I'm very keen to get started.

"I'm just looking to contribute; I want play as many games as possible and help bring success to the club."

Meanwhile, Glory coach Richard Garcia hopes his team's return home will help them end their current form rut.

Glory started the season with a bang, scoring 18 goals in their first six matches to rocket into title contention.

But a glut of away matches has taken its toll on the youthful squad, with Glory winless in their past four matches - three of which have been losses.

Seven of Glory's 10 games so far have been on the road, including the past three.

The club's four-match winless run has resulted in them dropping to ninth on the ladder.

But Glory players are jumping out of their skin as they prepare for home games against Sydney FC (Wednesday) and Newcastle (Saturday), in what looms as a crucial stage of their season.

"It's hard living out of a suitcase," Garcia said.

"If you would have told me at the start of the season that we would have spent virtually the first half of the year away from home, I think anyone would say it's a tough ask.

"But the boys have come through it and now it's about coming out on Wednesday and getting a result against Sydney.

"We know we grow another leg when we're at home, and that's fantastic."

Glory's defence has been a problem all season, with the team yet to post a clean sheet.