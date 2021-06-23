The 25-year-old has played more than 80 A-League games for Sydney FC and Western United, winning two Premierships and one Championship during his seven-year spell with the Sky Blues.

The former Joey said he was impressed with Perth's coaches and general set up.

“I like the whole vibe that I’ve picked up from Richard Garcia [Head Coach] and Terry McFlynn [Football Operations Manager], both of whom I worked with before at Sydney FC,” he said.

“They explained the way they want to take the club forward and I’m keen to buy into it.

“It’s a bit of a fresh start and I’m looking forward to being part of a good squad over there.

“Personally, I’m keen to cement my spot and put in some good performances and on a team level, I know how close Glory came to making the six last season, so I can definitely see us reaching the Finals and going further than that being a realistic possibility.

“Having done the trip to Perth many times, it’s never a place you want to go to play, especially when the crowd turns up in good numbers, because they’re up there with the best in the league.

“So it’ll be good to have The Shed on my side for once!”

Richard Garcia says that Calver will prove a strong mental asset, after Glory cut ties with nine players two days ago.

“Aaron has plenty of experience in the A-League and has progressed well since first coming onto the scene at Sydney FC,” he said.

“He’s good defensively, has a great mentality and will bring a bit of steel to the defence.”

Glory CEO Tony Pignata is similarly enthused by the defender’s arrival.

“I know Aaron well from our time together at Sydney FC and he’ll be an asset for the club on and off the field,” he said.

“He’s ready for a new challenge and I’m confident that he’ll be an important figure for us over the next two seasons.”