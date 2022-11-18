Freed from the stresses of border restrictions and life upheavals, Perth Glory have an A-League Women finals berth in their sights.

The Glory had to relocate to NSW for part of last season and spent a significant chunk of the year on the road but still managed to finish fifth.

They will kick off their new campaign with an away trip to McKellar Park to face Canberra United on Saturday.

But midfielder Susan Phonsongkham, originally from NSW, said Perth were already feeling settled and ready to push for the top four.

"It's nice to be able to settle in and feel like we have a place to be based in," she told AAP.

"For us interstate players, it will be an amazing experience to actually experience Perth.

"We're really excited to start our new season and continue from where we left off."

Under Alex Epakis, Perth have largely been a young, attacking and fun-to-watch team, and 21-year-old Phongsongkham expects more of the same.

"Our front four, we have amazing creative players that can play with each other fluidly," Phonsongkham said.

"Hana (Lowry) is an amazing, young, talented girl. She will control that midfield, give us a bit of structure. But I'm excited to watch everyone play.

"(Expect us to be) free-flowing, very dynamic, players interchanging and creating plays.

"Personally, for me, I just want to keep improving and earn my starting spot.

"I feel like I haven't really given the A-League a proper go yet with injuries and everything but I'm ready to put my foot forward."

Veteran midfielder Ella Mastrantonio, a former Western Sydney teammate of Phonsongkham, and American attacker Rylee Baisden join Kim Carroll and Tash Rigby as the experienced heads.

"She's (Mastrantonio) a role model. I rate her so much," Phonsongkham said.

"She's an amazing player, very skilful and it will be a nice mix of players in the midfield.

"(Baisden) helps us a lot because she's very dynamic, fast, very skilful.

"Her experience in North Carolina will bring us another dimension to the team. Obviously she came from a winning team."