Perth Glory are sweating on the results of scans for Aaron McEneff after the midfielder injured his calf at training last week.

McEneff was meant to play in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle, but those plans were scratched after he tweaked his calf in the lead-up to the match.

The 28-year-old was restricted to just 13 games last season due to a serious foot injury, and his latest setback marks an untimely blow for the Irish midfielder.

"We don't know how long he'll be out for, he only had scans on Saturday," Glory coach Alen Stajcic said.

The news is better for Salim Khelifi, who could feature off the bench in Saturday's clash with the Phoenix in Wellington.

Khelifi has fully recovered from the foot injury that blighted his first season at Glory, but he fell just short in proving his fitness for the game against Newcastle.

"He's had a couple of little niggles in pre-season, a couple of little soft tissue niggles, a couple of recurring ones" Stajcic said.

"So we're just managing him and trying to get him back on the park.

"He could have played (against the Jets), 10 or 20 minutes, but just with the balance of the squad we couldn't fit him in.

"And the fact that he could only play 10 or 20 minutes wasn't in his favour."

Former skipper Mustafa Amini (back) is still several weeks away from returning.

"He's been out for three or four months just trying to rehab his back," Stajcic said.

"So I'm guessing in the next two, three, four weeks, he might be back to game time."

Glory striker Luke Ivanovic walked off gingerly in the second half against Newcastle, but Stajcic dismissed any injury concerns.

"He didn't have an injury, just a cramp," Stajcic said.

"He was going to come off within the next four or five minutes anyway but he cramped up and it was just a good time to get him off."

There were plenty of positives for Glory despite watching Newcastle snatch a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Adam Taggart scored within 60 seconds and had several other good opportunities to score, 17-year-old winger Daniel Bennie impressed on debut, and Stefan Colakovski came off the bench to score Glory's second goal.

"The result didn't go our way tonight, but I think I think we certainly showed enough that we can be a force in the competition," Stajcic said.