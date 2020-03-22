Perth Glory have announced their A-League match against Western United at HBF Stadium on Monday has been postponed.
Perth Glory's A-League match against Western United at HBF Stadium has been postponed.
The round 24 fixture was scheduled to be played on Monday evening but the Glory issued a short statement on Sunday night announcing the postponement.
No revised date for the match has been announced.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
'In a few years to come, maybe we can be a big club...'
Glory still a 'very good team': Popovic
Popovic family still open to ACL travel
Latest News
Glory-Western Utd A-League game postponed
22 Mar 2020
Australian Olympic athletes entering Tokyo 2020 quarantine camps
22 Mar 2020
Jets, City ready for tight A-L turnaround
22 Mar 2020