Perth Glory rising star Keegan Jelacic has completed a move to Belgian Pro League club K.A.A. Gent for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old travelled to Belgium earlier this month to undergo his medical and complete the additional formalities with his new club.

Jelacic, who played two games for Brisbane Roar in 2020/21, enjoyed a stunning debut campaign for Glory.

The speedy midfielder made 21 starts among his 22 appearances and dazzled with his mesmerising skills.

His hot form earned him a call-up to the Australia U23s squad.

Glory's head of recruitment Andy Keogh believes Jelacic has chosen an ideal destination to take the next step in his career.

"Keegan has done exactly what we knew he could," Keogh said in a statement.

"His dedication to hard work and his craft has given him this tremendous opportunity and (Perth Glory) will also benefit from this immensely."