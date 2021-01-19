The Glory kick off their season against Adelaide at home on Wednesday and were already scheduled to face Western United in Geelong on January 23.

They are then set to play games in Melbourne against Victory and City at AAMI Park on January 26 and 31 respectively - a move that will help Perth catch up on their fixture backlog.

The A-League ladder is currently lopsided - for example, Macarthur have played four games while Perth have played zero - due to reschedulings and postponements forced by border closures and restrictions.

Melbourne City won't play this weekend and will have a two-week break between games.

Victory, who have just one game under their belt, are due to play Adelaide away on Saturday and will now have consecutive tight turnarounds against the Glory and Western United on January 30.

There will now be three games on January 30 with Macarthur to take on Sydney FC that night after their clash was brought forward a day before Brisbane host Adelaide.

Four games, Adelaide versus Western United, Western Sydney against Victory, the Newcastle and Perth clash as well as City's fixture against Central Coast, have been postponed.

Meanwhile there have been several changes to the W-League fixture.

Victory will travel to the Gold Coast to play Brisbane on Friday 22 January, then back up with a trip to Adelaide a week later.

Perth will host Canberra on January 30 while on January 31, City's W-League team will play against Brisbane at AAMI Park as part of a double-header with their A-League outfit.

Sydney will play Newcastle for the second time this season later on January 31.