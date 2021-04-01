Perth Glory veteran Osama Malik will think twice next time before showing dissent to a referee after suffering a freak injury last week.

Malik's A-League campaign was in doubt before it even began after dislocating his right shoulder, with the club at one point wondering whether the 30-year-old would require season-ending surgery.

Luckily for Malik he has been able to power on, but he was left wincing in pain during last week's 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets when he contested a referee's decision in an animated way.

"I had a bit of a scare the other night - I did the wrong thing and threw my shoulder out a bit disputing a decision from the referee, but it's all good now," Malik said.

"It wasn't actually when I fell to the floor. It was when I showed a bit of dissent there, so I probably deserved it, a bit of Karma."

Malik will be a key figure when Glory take on Macarthur FC at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night.

Two wins on the trot have lifted the Bulls to fourth spot, while seventh-placed Glory are five points further adrift but have two games in hand.

Macarthur coach Ante Milicic has been impressed with his team's recent form, and is happy with the developing strike relationship between Tommy Oar and Matt Derbyshire.

"I have been impressed with it, and at the same time I had to be patient with it as well," Milicic said.

"You understand it's a new team coming together. The longer these players train together and then play match minutes, gives them a better chance to building that understanding on the pitch.

"We've got a lot of good footballers out there that have got a lot of experience, and when that comes together that looks decent.

"We're making some small steps in the right direction."

Glory could unveil former Bundesliga defender Sebastian Langkamp, who has recovered from a fractured wrist.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Glory are winless in their past five regular-season A-League games in NSW (D1, L4), failing to score a goal in each of those four defeats.

* Macarthur have logged more headed shots on target (18) than any other team this season. The Bulls and Glory have scored the joint-most headed goals (8).

* Tommy Oar has assisted three of Macarthur's past five goals scored on home turf, assisting Matt Derbyshire twice and Markel Susaeta once.

Stats provided by Opta