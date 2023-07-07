Former Melbourne City keeper Tom Glover has signed a four-year deal with Middlesbrough, immediately joining the Championship club’s pre-season camp in Portugal after passing his medical.
A free agent after departing the A-League at the end of last season, the ex-Tottenham academy gloveman joins compatriot Riley McGree at the Riverside with a third Aussie, Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, expected to be confirmed early next week as Teeside takes on a green and gold hue.
Glover, 25, attracted interest across Europe also, but the English passport holder was keen to return to the UK to join a club which reached last season’s playoffs before falling short against Coventry City.
Boro entered the market for a new of No.1 keeper after Zack Steffen returned to Manchester City following his successful loan spell.
At this sage, all indications are that Glover, who was part of Australia’s squad for the recent friendly with Argentina, will be coach Michael Carrick’s first choice for the new season.
He follows in a proud tradition of Aussie keepers at the Riverside where Mark Schwarzer and Brad Jones are both fondly remembered by fans.
