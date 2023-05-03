The former Tottenham Hotspur junior, now 25, intends to give Europe another crack after four seasons back in the A-League, first on loan at Central Coast followed by permanent switch to the City Football Group-backed outfit which has set the standard domestically for the past three seasons.

Sydney-born Glover’s imminent exit will pave the way for the arrival of Western United gloveman Jamie Young, now 37, after two seasons with City’s crosstown rivals.

Young’s reflexes remain as sharp as ever eight years after debuting in the A-League at Brisbane Roar, where he spent six seasons.

Former Olyroo Glover is off contract at City and the belief is he has accumulated the requisite experience, know-how and nous to take another overseas shot, and in the process potentially boost his chances of at some point propelling himself into the national team conversation at senior level.

Though the UK looms as the most likely destination for the keeper who has 94 league appearances under his belt for City, mainland Europe might also be an option.

Glover had a brief loan spell with Swedish outfit Helsingborgs back in 2019 without cracking the first team.

Fellow achievers, left-back Bos, 20, and O’Neill, 24, are almost certain to follow Glover overseas - the former to Belgian top flight side Westerlo and the latter to reunite with Patrick Kisnorbo in France at Troyes.