A moment of madness from Western Sydney goalkeeper Daniel Margush helped a 10-man Brisbane Roar salvage a 1-1 draw and dent both sides' A-League Men finals hopes.

The Wanderers looked to be heading for a 1-0 win after a dour game in which their sole strike came courtesy of a Jack Hingert own goal towards the end of the first half.

The Roar's hopes of claiming anything from this game looked to be in ruins when captain Tom Aldred was dismissed for a second yellow card with 20 minutes to go.

But the script was flipped on its head in the last minute of regular time when Margush rugby tackled a pressing Alex Parsons as the Wanderers goalkeeper attempted to usher a ball out of play in his own box.

Margush was shown a straight red and Jay O'Shea buried the penalty past substitute goalkeeper Tomas Mejias.

The result means neither side is likely to feature in the finals given they are both stuck on 21 points and adrift of the group chasing for a spot in the six.

It could have been a lot different had Brisbane's Cyrus Dehmie buried the best chance of the first half in the opening 90 seconds.

The young Brisbane forward burst into space but was only able to flash a meek effort past Margush's post.

Western Sydney took time to find their way into the game but when they did it yielded a goal.

James Troisi delivered a no-look pass into Jack Rodwell in the box who crossed and, under the pressure of Bernie Ibini, Hingert turned the ball into his own net.

The Wanderers very nearly had a second when Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes batted a Keanu Baccus header off the line from a corner on the stroke of half-time.

Moon sent on forward Luke Ivanovic after the break but his impact did little to threaten the Wanderers' lead and he missed a gilt-edged chance when he skied a close-range effort over Margush's bar.

Aldred was dismissed for a cynical foul on Rodwell and then the Roar thought their hopes had died when Parsons had a late attempt chalked off for offside.

But Margush' brain explosion proved costly with O'Shea stepping up and slotting the penalty to Mejias' right.