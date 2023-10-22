Young goalkeeper Alex Paulsen has ensured Wellington escaped from their A-League Men season opener against Western Sydney Wanderers with a 0-0 draw.

New coach Giancarlo Italiano backed the 21-year-old - who played four games in the 2021-22 campaign but spent last season behind the now-Perth Glory goalkeeper Oli Sail - to start the game ahead of veteran recruit Jack Duncan.

It paid off, with Paulsen making three crucial, goal-denying saves in difficult, hot conditions at CommBank Stadium in the first scoreless draw of the new season.

"In terms of defensive effort, I thought we were superb today, especially the way we defended in the box and dealt with set pieces," Italiano said.

"Both keepers we have are exceptionally talented.

"I don't really need to say much to them, because they've been fighting it out the whole two-and-a-half months for the number one spot.

"I just encouraged (Paulsen) and wished him good luck. And the rest was up to him."

Western Sydney dominated territory and chances but missed Milos Ninkovic's ability to unlock a defence, while Brandon Borrello played an hour off the back of international duties in England but went goalless.

Nicolas Milanovic was lively all game and forced an extraordinary leaping save from Paulsen in the seventh minute.

Paulsen brilliantly denied Marcus Antonsson in the 33rd, while the Wanderers forward headed over the bar eight minutes later.

Western Sydney counterpart Lawrence Thomas stood tall late in first-half added time when Kosta Barbarouses picked out Nicholas Pennington with a lovely ball, but the goalkeeper batted away the goal-bound header.

From the follow-up, Wellington striker Oskar Zawada nodded wide.

Paulsen picked up where he left off after the break, batting away a curling effort from Jack Clisby four minutes in.

Clisby also headed across the face of the goal in the 80th minute.

Multiple players struggled with the heat and cramped up in the final 20 minutes.

"I wasn't happy with the point," Wanderers coach Marko Rudan said.

"Those are the games that you you've got to try and kill off ... and the longer it goes (without scoring), the more confident the opponent gets in being able to sit back and do their thing.

"The heat - any external factor's not going to worry us or bother us.

"We've been very strong on our mindset and how we approach games, irrespective of the time that we're playing, the weather, conditions, home, away, packed crowd, no crowd.

"I can only control my players and and how they go out and apply themselves every given week."