With the prodigy's loan switch from Newcastle United to the high-flying Jam Tarts now confirmed, Dundee United goalkeeper Birighitti believes the fledgling Socceroo will thrive in Edinburgh, as the journey to explore his potential unfolds.

The 18-year-old - who played twice for Australia at the World Cup - joins fellow Socceroos Cam Devlin, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson at Tynecastle, and might even be involved in the match day squad for Saturday’s (AEDT) Scottish Premiership trip to Livingston.

“I think it’s a perfect move for Garang, and I couldn’t be happier for him,” Birighitti told FTBL. “He deserves every accolade he gets, and is reaping the rewards for the hard yards he’s put in.

“Hearts are a great club and a good footballing team. It will also help him a lot having three Aussies already there that can string him a long a bit.

“This is a fantastic league for him, a great stage to develop and grow. He can come in and build on the performances he put in back in Australia and for the national team.

“He’s got massive potential and a big future and I couldn’t be prouder of the kid. I think he’ll fit their structure very well, whether he plays as a number nine or out wide.

“He’ll have top quality players around him who will guide him on the right path.”

Kuol, with just 18 A-League appearances behind him and only three starts, is Australia’s most vaunted prospect, a tag which won’t weigh too heavily on him, according to Birighitti.

“He’s coming into a tough league, I won’t lie,” he added. “I’ve experienced it myself … it’s win at all costs and he’ll come up against some big units who love tackling.

“It’s a different mentality over here but I’m sure Garang is strong enough in his head to come in and put in the performances everyone in Australia knows he’s capable of.

“He’s got a big future ahead of him and I can’t wait to see him ply his trade over here. He has the pace to trouble players and the trickery as well."

Kuol becomes the 13th Aussie in Scotland’s top division in a blossoming romance between the land of kilts and bagpipes and down under.

“The coaches love the Aussies over here,” said Birighitti. “Hopefully they’ll be a lot more coming in the future.”