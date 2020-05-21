Australian soccer's so-called 'golden generation' has issued a call to arms to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

A group of esteemed Socceroos including former captains, Mark Viduka, Lucas Neill and Craig Moore are agitating for change and calling on the game to own its broadcast rights and spend less money on administration.

"We don't accept the narrative that the game is struggling and must take its place behind other sports and other broadcasting priorities," Moore said on Thursday.