Perth Glory coach Richard Garcia hopes his team's first clean sheet of the A-League season could be the spark they need for a late run at the finals.

Glory's 0-0 draw with Macarthur on Saturday was their first clean sheet since their 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in last season's elimination final, ending a run of 17 games.

Perth dominated the second half against Macarthur, and had 22 shots to 13 without finding the back of the net.

The result means Glory are nine points adrift of sixth spot with nine games to play.

Despite not coming away with the win they so desperately needed, Garcia hopes the spark shown in the second half and the defensive mettle will help catapult the side going forward.

"It's always hard when you know you need the points, and you haven't had a whole lot of results go your way," Garcia said.

"There's always tension. I thought we played with a little bit of anxiousness in the first half.

"That second-half performance was more like us. That's good signs going into this run at home that the boys are feeling like themselves again.

"It's a fantastic clean sheet, and something we've been searching for all season."

Glory's next six games are also at home, starting with Wednesday night's clash with high-flying Melbourne City.

Macarthur are on a five-match winless run, but coach Ante Milicic was happy to come away with a point against Perth considering he was missing Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic, Markel Susaeta, and Tommy Oar.

Susnjar will return from suspension for Thursday night's away clash with struggling Melbourne Victory, but midfielder Denis Genreau will miss after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Macarthur are barely hanging on to their place in the top six, but Milicic is still confident his team can snare a finals berth.

"It's a difficult league. We were in a good phase there when we won three in a row," he said. "Every team in this comp will miss their more influential players.

"And it's no coincidence that once Susaeta and Franjic departed the team, we haven't recorded a win.

"We need to win soon if we want to stay in touch with the other teams.

"It's very congested, it's very tight. I think it's going to go down to the end. But we believe we've got enough quality there."