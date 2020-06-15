Goodwin was sold from Adelaide to Saudi club Al Wehda last July for $450,000 and has been in sparkling form this season, notching four goals and five assists in 22 appearances that see Wehda in third sport.

The Saudi Pro League is set to resume training this week, but Goodwin's focus is on his hometown club and the significant affect financial insecurity is having on his former teammates.

“Obviously, I keep in touch with a few of them quite regularly because I’ve got a few good friends there,” Goodwin told Sport360.

“It is not ideal what is happening at Adelaide, with the stoppage of the league and the TV rights and that sort of thing – it is a big issue.

“Like many, many countries, the money from the TV rights is the majority of income for the players for their wages. There are a lot of clubs in the same boat in Australia, and a lot of teams around the world.

“These are unprecedented times with what is going on in the world – and the sporting world, as well. We’ll have to wait and see.

“As a collective, we have to do what is best for the survival of the clubs in Australia and around the world.

“We have to work together and do what is best, as a whole for the sport.”

Goodwin also noted that since moving to Saudi Arabia he's been a regular fixture in the Socceroos squad and hoped that the resumption of football will see him firm a starting opportunity.

“For the past few years while I was in Holland, I was involved a lot in the squads,” says the five-cap attacker. “Then when I went back to Adelaide and was involved in a couple of squads, but missed out on the Asian Cup.

“Since coming here, I’ve been involved in every camp. That’s been positive.

“I’ve played a couple more games, as well.

“The move has been good for my international status. Hopefully, I can get some more games and show what I can do to get a more regular spot.

“Now, it is about working hard and keeping the focus, keeping my sanity until we get back into actual training. I’ll keep working hard and hopefully, we can get back to the football and the way we live normally, then go from there.”