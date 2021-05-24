Reno Piscopo was the star of Wellington's dominant 3-0 win over Western United, but the packed stadium made its own headlines.

Sky Stadium could now prove the difference in a uniquely tight A-League run towards finals.

The COVID-19 impacted crowds this season have set a new low for the competition, with an average of just 5,544 people trundling through the gates across every club.

Wellington, which has had to play away from home due to travel quarantine arrangements, has averaged just 3,000 fans per game.

Now with their home crowd behind them, Piscopo is hoping to recreate the form that saw the club come within an inch of a record points-haul last campaign.

“It was unbelievable. The fans were amazing. It gave me goosebumps. I was just so happy to be able to play at home again and in front of the fans. It was unforgettable,” Piscopo told Stuff.

“It just shows how much they are behind us and we appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us. We’ve missed them a lot.”

Western Sydney Wanderers have set the highest average with just over 8,000 per game, while Melbourne Victory's crowds have decreased by a whopping 12,000 people since last season.

Wellington's record crowd has created new momentum for the Kiwi side, and to some extent, the broader A-League, heading into an incredibly tense finals run-in.

Despite their eighth position, Wellington can still make the finals if they win each of their next three games and results go in their favour.