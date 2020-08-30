Sydney FC have become the first team to win five A-League championships, defeating Melbourne City 1-0 in the grand final at Bankwest Stadium.

Socceroo defender Rhyan Grant chested home Luke Brattan's perfectly -weighted chip in the 100th minute to secure the Sky Blues back-to-back grand final wins and deny a gutsy City a maiden A-League title.

Grant also received the Joe Marston Medal as player of the match.

"Going back-to-back and becoming the most successful club in Australian history at the moment, with five championships is great," Sydney coach Steve Corica said.

"There was never any doubt about our belief with what we can do."

The game went to extra time with scores locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

It was also marked by two controversial decisions, with City's Harrison Delbridge's 18th-minute goal ruled out following a VAR review and Sydney's Adam Le Fondre denied a penalty in the 28th.

"They played really well especially (the first) 15-20 minutes, they shocked us a little bit, they were on top," Corica said.

"But after that period, I think the goal actually helped us, the disallowed goal, it woke us up a little bit.

"From then on we controlled the game."

City, wearing Melbourne Heart's distinctive red and white stripes, flew out of the blocks with a plethora of early chances.

Delbridge looked to have handed them the lead 18 minutes in when his powerful strike took a deflection and beat Andrew Redmayne.

But following a VAR review, referee Chris Beath ruled an offside Lachie Wales had obstructed Redmayne's view and overturned the goal.

"It's difficult for me to understand that they cancelled this goal but we have to accept it's like that," City coach Erick Mombaerts said post-match.

"Maybe (they had) a different point of view but I didn't think Walesy made any action."

In the aftermath, Sydney found a foothold in the game and almost had their own golden opportunity to open the scoring.

Le Fondre went to ground under heavy contact from Good in the 28th minute but his pleas for a penalty went unheard.

The second half was largely an exhibition of superb goalkeeping from City's Tom Glover and Sydney's Redmayne.

Glover's excellent reflex save denied Milos Ninkovic in the 62nd minute, while in the 77th minute, Redmayne blocked City substitute Scott Galloway's dipping shot.

In the 89th minute Glover, who was superb all night, ensured the game went beyond regular time, scrambling a late Sydney chance to safety.

But the Sky Blues would not be denied.

In the 100th minute, Brattan lofted a delightful ball over the City defence to the back post, where a surging Grant chested it past Glover.

While City had some late sights on goal, Redmayne stood tall to claim Good's late attempt and secure Sydney the premiership-championship double.