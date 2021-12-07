The club confirmed to media today that one of their players, who they have stated is fully vaccinated, received a positive PCRT test during the afternoon. The player in question undertook the test after having become symptomatic on Sunday evening.

The Sydney Morning Herald now reports that the player in question is Rhyan Grant. The Socceroo will miss training and matches for the next two weeks. This has rule him out for this week's FFA Cup Round of 16 match against Macarthur and the club's next A-League match against Central Coast Mariners.

The remainder of Sydney FC players and football staff have undergone PCR testing and undergone daily rapid antigen tests following APL procedures. None have come back with a positive test and the club reports no symptomatic other players.

This means that the Blues' Round of 16 match against the Bulls will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday. Speaking about the positive COVID-19 test, Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend stated to the media:

“We have taken every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our players and staff, who are considered casual contacts.



“No further players or staff members have reported any symptoms, however they have all taken tests to be sure.



“Sydney FC and the APL follow the strongest protocols to ensure we minimize any risk to our staff, players and Members and fans, and hopefully there will be no further cases as a result of these procedures.



“Our medical team have been in regular contact with the player in question and have been providing advice.



“He has only minor symptoms and is in good spirits.”

The club have also specified that their A-League Women's team has not been affected. They will continue with their training and match schedules unaffected.

PLUS... Western United secure their A-League vice-captain Western United vice-captain and Socceroo Josh Risdon has signed a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Green and Black for several A-League seasons to come.

PLUS... Socceroo Rogić's stunner for Celtic not to be missed Celtic FC beat Dundee United in a Scottish Premiership match which saw Tom Rogić shine and score a wonder goal praised by manager Ange Postecoglou.

More information about Sydney FC can be found on their website.