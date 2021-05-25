McGree is on loan at Birmingham from planned MLS expansion franchise Charlotte FC, which won't join the US league until 2022.

McGree's loan was originally only for one season at the Championship club, but Birmingham decided to renew the deal for another year after McGree began to impress towards the back end of the season.

The turnaround fortunes of McGree under new Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer have been startling, with the Olyroo playing each of the last seven matches, after former manager Aitor Karanka snubbed him completely.

"Since I’ve come through the door Riley has been great," Bowyer told Birmingham Live. "He’s worked hard, has good quality on the ball and a lovely left foot.

“He’s got a great attitude and he’s a great lad off the pitch too which is important.

“He’s obviously been here for a while so there is no adjustment period. He won’t need time to adjust or settle in.

“He’ll know the way we play and a few of the things we worked on this season. The lads all know him, he knows the lads, so they’ll be on the same wavelength from day one."

Birmingham have won or drawn every game McGree has started this season, a rather impressive feat considering the club languish in 18th place, 10 points above the relegation zone.

McGree has now accumulated 15 appearances for Birmingham this season and scored his debut goal to seal Birmingham's win against Preston North End.

McGree's form has been rewarded as he was one of the 13 early arrivals at Socceroos camp in the UAE, with Graham Arnold preferring to see the Olyroos star in camp, rather than calling him up for the Olyroos concurrent friendly series.