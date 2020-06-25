Scott, 24, signed with Western midway through the 2019/20 A-League season as an injury replacement for Young Socceroos goalkeeper James Delianov, who suffered an ACL tear in the opening month of the campaign.

“Ryan has been a breath of fresh air since he arrived at the club. He’s shown great leadership, has a positive attitude and great work ethic," Western United coach Mark Rudan said.

"We look forward to seeing Ryan improve and progress at our club.”

Largely serving as the primary back-up to first-choice Filip Kurto following his arrival, Scott made his maiden A-League appearance in Western’s 5-1 win over Adelaide United in round 22, replacing an injured Kurto in the 11th minute of what would be his club’s final game before the A-League’s COVID-19 enforced shutdown.

“I am very excited to have extended my stay at Western United,” Scott said.

“I would like to thank the coaching staff and the club for this opportunity. The hard work continues, and I am looking forward to success with Western United.”

The two-year extension is a long time coming for the former bricklayer, who arrived at Western as one of the most prestigious NPL players in recent memory.

Working under now-Western Unted assistant Johnny Anastasiadis at Bentleigh Greens, the Gembrook-born custodian played a key role as the South-East Melbourne club became one of the most prestigious NPL clubs of the 2010s.

Between the sticks for numerous Greens’ FFA Cup tilts, his stint was highlighted at a Victorian level by two Jimmy Rooney Medals awarded after he was adjudged best afield in Greens’ triumphs in the 2017 and 2019 NPL Victoria Grand Finals.

Though Western started with just a single player – Valentino Yuel – plucked from the ranks of member federation clubs at the beginning of their maiden campaign, Western’s stocks of NPL players increased as the season wore on; Scott joining the likes of Jerry Skotadis, Oskar Dillon, and Tomislav Uskok as mid-season signings.

“It was always our intention to provide another pathway for NPL players and Ryan has grabbed that opportunity with both hands through his hard work,” Western Director of Football Steve Horvat said.

“Players need to understand the effort and commitment it takes to make it at this level and Ryan has done that and is a great example for others currently playing in the NPL. Talent alone is not enough”