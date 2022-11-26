Sarah Griffith's perfect hat-trick has given Newcastle Jets their first success of the A-League Women season in a 4-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

American forward Griffith struck once with each foot in the first half at Tamworth's Scully Park on Saturday and added a third with her head after the break.

Tara Andrews also scored for the Jets and Murphy Agnew was influential, pulling the strings in midfield for Ashley Wilson's side.

The dominant performance was a strong response from Newcastle after their defeat to Brisbane Roar in round one.

"It was a huge result, especially after last week's loss. It was nice to come out and get three points," Agnew told Network Ten.

US imports Griffith and Agnew regularly linked up in attack in what Newcastle hope can be the start of a prolific partnership.

"We just really work well together," Agnew said.

"I always know where she's going to be and she knows where I'm going to be.

"It's nice to have that instinctive connection with a player and maybe being American helps too.

"She's one of my housemates, so we spend a lot of time together. It's been good to hit the ground running."

Newcastle created a raft of chances in the first half, with Agnew a constant threat in the middle of the park and at set pieces.

Her through-ball led to Griffith's first goal as the striker calmly placed her left-foot shot past Wanderers goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.

Western Sydney were back in the contest just seven minutes later when Melissa Caceres pounced on a poor clearance to thrash home an equaliser.

But it was a brief moment of joy for the Wanderers.

Griffith slammed home a right-foot volley from a failed clearance in the 36th minute, making it 2-1 at the break.

The Jets would have been further in front if Bloomer had not made a pair of close-range saves, while Cannon Clough skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Griffith completed her perfect hat-trick with a header in the 58th minute, and Andrews rose at the back post nine minutes later to nod home Agnew's corner and make it 4-1.

Matildas midfielder Amy Harrison scored to give the Wanderers a lifeline in the 76th minute after being played in by Caceres.

Fellow substitute Tess Boade hit the woodwork on a tight angle soon afterwards but the Jets had done enough to secure all three points.

Newcastle will look to build on their form when they host Perth Glory in round three, while Western Sydney face cross-town rivals Sydney FC in a derby.