Whilst fellow Socceroo Jeggo, 30, has hit the ground running since joining Hibernian last month, Kuol, 18, has endured a bumpy baptism and is yet to fully ignite as he tentatively finds his feet with arch Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Having played in four European leagues - Austria, Greece, Belgium and now the Scottish Premiership - Jeggo knows what’s required to survive and thrive beyond the A-League.

And he believes patience and perseverance will be key for Kuol, on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season, as he chases progress in a league which provides the perfect platform to add another dimension to his budding professional persona.

“At this stage it’s all about him getting game time and exposure in a tough competition and a different level of intensity than he is used to,” Jeggo told FTBL.

“It’s a pathway for Garang and a really good spot to play your football and for any young player to develop.

“This move is going to be really good for him in terms of teaching him more about senior European football, and the pressure and competition for spots which comes with it.

“It’s an experience far removed from the A-League - there’s a lot of things you have to get used to.

“The demands on you are far greater (than Australia)and it’s never going to be as straightforward as you think it might be.

“It’s about learning, improving and working out what you need to do to be able to get to where you want to go.”

Kuol has started once - mystifyingly in midfield in the 3-0 loss to Rangers - and has come off the bench three times for a total of 125 minutes for the Jam Tarts, most recently in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Dundee United.

He’s shown flashes of the pace, ingenuity and adventure which earned him his World Cup stripes for Australia, but is clearly still a work in progress as he works to live up to the hype which surrounds him.

“It’s a matter of doing what’s needed to get you regular minutes and he has time on his side,” added Jeggo.

“Like any player coming from Australia he needs to be taken out of his comfort zone and a club like Hearts is perfect for that.

“They have a big squad and a lot of good players and a lot of expectation - being there will be really good for him and there’s an opportunity to take some big steps forward.

“Getting minutes at his age is great and he’ll come away from this loan spell having learned a huge amount.”

Jeggo, for his part, has made an immediate impact in Scottish capital, earning rave notices since arriving from top-tier Belgian outfit AS Eupen.

Hibs have picked up seven points from a possible nine with Jeggo patrolling the midfield, and are chasing a European spot.

“I’ve settled in well but there are a lot not things still to improve on,” he said. “I think the idea behind the signing from the club’s point of view was to get somebody on with a bit of experience who could hit the ground running.”