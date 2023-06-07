Ange Postecoglou's ground-breaking arrival in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur has receieved a warm welcome from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Postecoglou was announced as Spurs manager on a four-year deal on Tuesday and will take the reins on July 1, becoming the first Australian to lead a team in the Premier League.

Legendary manager Guardiola and Postecoglou crossed paths in July 2019 when the Melburnian led J1 League club Yokohama F.Marinos in a friendly against City.

"Another exceptional manager is coming," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

"I was lucky to meet him in Tokyo years ago when he was manager at Yokohama, one of our clubs in the City Football Group, and it was an interesting chat.

"I have a good relationship with the owner of Celtic Glasgow.

"He did an incredible job (at Celtic) and he will do an incredible job for Spurs.

"Hopefully, we can score one goal away."

Guardiola's late quip referred to City's inability to win games at London Stadium in recent years, especially against a Tottenham side that has played defensive football.

Based on that 2019 friendly, the attacking-minded Postecoglou isn't going to take that approach.

The English powerhouse won 3-1, but the Japanese club had 58 per cent of possession.

"People will say it was a friendly game, in pre-season, they didn't take it too seriously but I would hate to guess how many times a team coached by Pep has been out-possessed," Postecoglou told Optus Sport at the time.

His first game at the helm will be part of Tottenham's tour of Australia, a clash with London rivals West Ham at Perth's Optus Stadium on July 18.

After the trip the former Socceroos boss will have to get down to business in a period which could shape his legacy at the north-London club before the season even starts.

On the top of Postecoglou's to-do list will be resolving the future of England captain Harry Kane.

The talismanic striker has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United and has never won silverware at Spurs.

Kane has little over 12 months left on his existing deal and could walk away from Tottenham for nothing in a year's time.

Postecoglou has been encouraged to sell the fan favourite to cash in and strengthen his squad.

Kane's situation is made all the harder to juggle given the fact Tottenham's squad are all locked down on contracts and have been without a director of football since Fabio Paratici left in April.

Postecoglou is going to have to figure out quickly which players can adapt to his methods and adhere to his philosophy of helter-skelter football.

Spurs' squad was labelled as "selfish" by former boss Antonio Conte and Postecoglou is renowned for demanding tireless devotion.

If he can work out the good from the bad, then the Australian's focus will turn to getting Spurs back into the top four and guaranteeing a place in the Champions League.