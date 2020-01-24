GUIDE TO OLYROOS v UZBEKISTAN AFC UNDER-23 CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

When: January 25, 7.30pm (2330 AEDT)

Where: Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

THE PRIZE

The winner of the match will secure Asia's final berth for the men's Olympic football tournament alongside hosts Japan and AFC U23 finalists South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

THE HISTORY

Australia are aiming to qualify for an men's Olympic tournament for the first time since 2008. Uzbekistan, the 2018 AFC U23 champions, have never qualified for an Olympic Games.

THE OPPONENT

Known as the White Wolves, Uzbekistan's reign as Asia's Under-23 champions was ended by a late goal from Nasser Al Omran which secured a 1-0 semi-final win for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Coach Ljubinko Drulovic's side has lost two, won two and drawn one of their matches so far at the tournament.

THE DANGERMAN

Islomjon Kobilov is one of four players sharing the lead in the scoring charts with three goals so far in the tournament including a goal in Uzbekistan's 5-1 quarter-final thrashing of the UAE.

THE OLYROOS

Expect coach Graham Arnold to rotate his squad again. Winger Reno Piscopo should come back in the starting XI after coming off the bench in the semi-final loss to South Korea. Nicholas D'Agostino, Thomas Deng and Rami Najjarine are also likely to feature after being unused against the Koreans. Denis Genreau is fit after recovering from an ankle injury.