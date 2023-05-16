Born in the west African nation, Toure, 19, has made two Ligue 1 appearances off the bench for Stade de Reims in recent weeks, as his star begins to rise following an injury-marred move to Europe from Adelaide United.

A shock omission from Tony Vidmar’s Olyroos squad for next month’s Maurice Revello Tournament in France, Toure - who remains uncapped at any level by Australia - now has a big decision to make.

Does he return to his roots and betroth his future to the four-time ACN quarter-finalists, currently skippered by Liverpool’s Naby Keita?

Or does he patiently await a call-up from the nation he has called home since arriving with his family as a refugee from a war-ravaged Liberia via Guinea.

Toure was in Guinea’s capital city Conakry last year to take out citizenship, a trip which attracted interest from fans and local media amid calls for him to turn away from Australia to pull on red, green and gold of the National Elephants.

The striker touched on the topic back in February, telling BeIN Sports: “Guinea is my country as well as Australia. I was born there but I love Australia also, so whatever comes first really.

“Sometimes one coach might not see something in you that another does, so I don’t just rely on Australia, even though I love Australia.

“If I start to play first team and Guinea were to call me to help them qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations then I’d be more than happy to represent them.

“I’ve had a few calls from them but I’m focusing on my club first. There has been contact from Australia also (at U-20 level) to join a few camps but I was injured at the time. It’s pretty cool to be able to represent two countries.”

Toure’s agent, former Melbourne Victory star Fahid Ben Khalfallah, confirmed that Guinea’s Football Federation had made contact to dangle the national team carrot.

“They called me on Sunday to ask about Mohamed’s situation because they’d like to have him (for January-February’s AFN),” Ben Khalfallah told FTBL.

“We’ll see what will happen but Mo is open to everything. You want to go where people want you and also to a nation you have in your heart.

“I think Mo has a great love for both countries and he doesn’t have to jump straight into making any decisions just yet.

“I grew up in France and played for Tunisia. And for me it was exactly the same way - fifty fifty. It’s not a matter of favouring one over the other.

“Being in Africa, playing for a team there brings out so much passion from the people. It’s something you have to experience to understand. The love and passion if you do well is hard to put into words.

“But for Mo it’s important he talks with his family and all I’ve told him is that I’ve been contacted and they really want him.

“Obviously now he’s made his debut for Reims there’s a bigger spotlight on him. We’ve spoken about it and I’ve left it with him.

"I certainly feel he’s good enough to play for the Socceroos one day and by the same token Guinea also. So he has some things to think about.”

With Europe’s top league awash with African talent, Ben Khalfallah believes should Toure opt for Guinea his profile might mushroom exponentially.

“In some ways, in terms of a player’s profile if you play for countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana or Morocco you tend to attract a lot of European attention," he said.

Ben Khalfallah expressed “surprise” at Toure missing out on the latest Olyroos squad in light of his steady progress in France.

“I am very surprised he’s not in, for sure,” he added. “But I don’t want to be critical because every coach has different opinions.

“I do know that Reims are very happy with Mo. I was talking to the sports director the other day and he’s pleased with how he’s progressing.”