Gülüm made nine appearances for United during his brief spell in Victoria’s west, starting all of them in the heart of Head Coach Mark Rudan’s three-man defence.

The 32-year-old has not featured in United’s match-day squad since the club’s 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers in round 11.

“The boys have been first class,” the defender said in the announcement of his departure. “I want to thank all of them, and I’d like to especially thank Mark Rudan for giving me this chance.

“Thank you to all the coaching and off-field staff at Western United. They’ve been amazing. I’m sad to go but I know the club will continue to grow and I’ll always remain a supporter of the Green and Black.”

A former member of Besiktas JK, Adanaspor and Adelaide United, the seven-time Turkish international had been in semi-retirement with Whittlesea United in the Victorian state leagues prior to linking up with Western United ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“Ersan is a leader and has helped drive the group forward in our first season,” Rudan said. “He bought into the culture of our club and has been a great example to all the boys.

“He’s a class act on and off the pitch. Ersan’s professionalism and upbeat character was a positive throughout his time with our club. He leaves with our best wishes and Ersan will always be welcome back at our club.”

Gülüm is the second veteran departure from United in recent weeks, following on from the release of former-Socceroo Scott McDonald.

McDonald, 36, went on to sign for Brisbane Roar and featured in their 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in round 15.

Gülüm release comes off the heels of Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem posting on their social media channels that 22-year-old Australian centre-back George Timotheou, who made a sole appearance for Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, would be arriving in Tarneit on loan.

George Timotheou wordt tot eind dit seizoen uitgeleend (zonder aankoopoptie) aan het Australische @wufcofficial.



Good luck, George! pic.twitter.com/HD2qGsN1Ob — SV Zulte Waregem (@ESSEVEELIVE) January 18, 2020

At the time of writing, United have yet to officially confirm the arrival of Timotheou.

The A-League expansion side has also signed former Gold Coast Knights defender Oskar Dillon – who debuted against Central Coast in round 15 – during the January window.