Former winners Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko have both reached the second round of the French Open, avoiding the fate of holder Barbora Krejcikova and 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza who were knocked out on Monday.

The pair will be joined in the second round by last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, who came through a tricky tie on Tuesday, and this year's Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

Halep eventually turned on the style in a strange match against 18-year-old German lucky loser Nastasja Schunk.

Having won the first set 6-4 she lost the second 1-6 before reversing that score in the third.

"Last year I didn't play, so I really missed it. I'm actually happy with the victory, even if it was difficult," Halep said.

"She was playing super well in the second set. She was hitting the ball strong and I didn't have a response. In the end I stayed focused and stayed strong, and I'm really happy I finished this match. It's always tough the first round."

Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, ended a five-match losing streak with a 6-1 6-4 win over Lucia Bronzetti to advance to meet Alize Cornet, who saw off Japan's Misaki Doi in straight sets, 6-2 6-0.

Pliskova had to dig deep to avoid joining Monday's culled seeds, coming back from a set and a break down against home hope Tessah Andrianjafitrimo.

The Czech No.8 seed eventually prevailed 2-6 6-3 6-1.

Collins made a strong start to her Paris campaign, cruising past lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 6-4.

Third seed Paula Badosa made quick work of French wildcard Fiona Ferro winning 6-2 6-0 in under an hour and boost her confidence following a dip in form earlier this month.

"Every match helps. Every minute on court helps," Badosa said.

"I'm happy that nobody noticed how nervous I was on court ... I was moving a little bit slow, and I needed a few games to get used to all the situation, but I'm happy that I managed that very well."

Madison Keys came from a break down in the deciding set to close out a 6-3 3-6 6-4 win over Anna Kalinskaya. She will play home favourite Caroline Garcia, who beat Taylor Townsend in straight sets.

In the last first-round match of the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka was a set away from becoming the fifth top-10 seed to depart in the opening round. But the seventh seed turned her match around against French hope Chloe Paquet, prevailing 2-6 6-3 6-4.

