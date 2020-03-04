Halloran resisted overtures from A-League rivals to sign a fresh deal with United.

The former Socceroo, who joined United two years ago, will stay in Adelaide until the end of the 2021/22 season.

"We are building in the right direction, I'm excited for the future," Halloran said in a statement on Wednesday.

Halloran, who has scored 10 goals in 21 matches in the FFA Cup and league this season, had been targeted by several A-League clubs.

United's football director Bruce Djite said the 27-year-old's decision to re-sign was a coup for the club.

"Recruiting good people is just as, if not more, important than just recruiting good footballers," Djite said.

"In Ben we have the best of both as he is a very popular person within our change room, but also the league, whilst also showing on the pitch why he was so highly sought-after.

"Ben wanting to stay with us says a lot about what we're building here in Adelaide."