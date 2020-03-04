Between July 11 and 18, each club will play two games, with the side earning the most points claiming the inaugural title.

The tournament will kick-off at Townsville’s brand-new Queensland Country Bank Stadium when Brisbane Roar play Palace.

On Wednesday July 15 July, Roar will then travel to Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast to tackle the Hammers before the two London clubs face off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday July 18.

The trip to Australia will be the first for West Ham and the club is relishing the chance to shine Down Under.

“We are absolutely delighted to be visiting Australia for the first time in the club’s history," said Palace chairman Steve Parish. "It will be fantastic to witness Crystal Palace play against two excellent teams in these wonderful stadiums in front of our Australian fans.

“The tour comes at a crucial stage of our pre-season so the fitness programme and the games are important, but we also look forward to spending time exploring stunning Queensland and meeting as many people as we can.”

West Ham manager David Moyes added: “It’s not only a great opportunity for West Ham United to play two exciting games in front of our fans down under, it’s also a great opportunity to visit a beautiful country which I know loves their sport and is extremely knowledgeable about football.

“I’ve had the pleasure of going to Brisbane before and it was a fantastic place with warm and friendly people. I’m very much looking forward to going back with West Ham United for what will be an important part of our preparations for the 2020/21 season."

The matches will see Roar coach Robbie Fowler facing familiar faces from his EPL days.

“It is a unique opportunity for Brisbane to also be hosting a fixture featuring two of England’s most famous Clubs," said Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre

“We are hoping to see plenty of orange in the stands supporting Queensland’s Hyundai A-League Club against two of England’s finest clubs.

“Brisbane Roar prides itself on being a football club for all of Queensland and we are looking forward to playing two exciting fixtures in Townsville and the Gold Coast in July."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk added. "These games, featuring some of the world’s best players will be major drawcards for Queensland.

“Queensland will be the only place to see English Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Ham United on Australian soil in 2020.

“When it comes to major events, we’ve kicked plenty of goals over the last couple of years. Securing these two EPL sides exclusively for Queensland is a great win for the state’s tourism industry.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones added: “If you’re an Aussie soccer fan, Queensland is the place to be in 2020.

“You don’t get EPL stars come out to Australia every day. For a lot of people, this will be their only chance to see some of the world’s best on Australian soil.

“The English Premier League is the best soccer league on the planet. The fact that we’ve secured two current EPL sides to come here is a testament to the fact that Queensland is a world-class events destination.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Telstra Plus from 10.00am AEST on Friday before the general public on-sale at 12.00pm AEST on Wednesday March 11 from www.ticketek.com.au.