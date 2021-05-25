Schwarzer was at the heart of a transfer debacle from Middlesborough in 2005, when the Aussie shot-stopper was one of the Premier League's finest performers.

There were persistent links with Arsenal and after a falling out with then-Middlesborough boss Maclaren, Schwarzer handed in a transfer request. Middlesborough publicly accepted the request, then Maclaren privately blocked moves from England and Spain.

The Socceroos legend says that Maclaren dealt with him dubiously and lost his respect.

“Whenever someone is under real pressure you get to see someone’s true colours," he told England's All To Play For podcast.