Melbourne Victory will sweat on Marco Rojas' fitness after the star attacker suffered a hamstring injury in their A-League loss to Brisbane.

The winger appeared to tweak his hamstring in the first half at AAMI Park on Saturday night but played on, only to be forced out of the game in the 72nd minute.

With fellow winger Robbie Kruse already on the sidelines for several weeks, losing the star Kiwi shapes as a serious blow to Victory's attacking stocks.

"He's got a slight hamstring that I've just spoken to the physio about, just now," coach Grant Brebner said post-match.

"Marco indicated that he was OK. I think we could see that he had some issues with it in the first half but he didn't see it as being too much of a problem.

"If it was, he would have come off straight away. I certainly would have brought him off but he indicated he was OK so obviously we're going to have a further chat with him.

"... He said it wasn't getting worse at all and then when obviously he came off, he said that (the injury) was at the point when he needed to come off."

Meanwhile Brebner was confident striker Rudy Gestede would find his feet after a difficult first game.

Gestede entered the field in the 57th minute but rarely looked threatening.

"He's got a fair way to go as well to get his match fitness up. I thought at 1-1 it was a good opportunity for him to come on, try and pinch a goal," Brebner said.

"Because we were looking threatening in the wide areas and if we could get some good delivery into the box he'd maybe be able to punish them, but of course we concede straight away as soon as he goes on.

"But one thing I will say is we can have Rudy up the top but by no means are we going to just look for him as an outlet, we're going to continue to play through."

Gestede joined Victory while his teammates were away in Doha for the Asian Champions League and, given they only got out of quarantine on December 23, has barely trained with his new team.

"Look, he's trained eight days, he needs to get to know his teammates and his teammates need to get to know him," Brebner said.

"He's certainly not going to be somebody that we're shelling the ball to and I think we did adopt that at times tonight."