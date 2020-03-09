A LOOK AT ROUND 22 OF THE A-LEAGUE:

THEY SAID IT: "I thought he was bang average tonight." - Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler offers a frank assessment of referee Chris Beath.

MAN OF THE ROUND: Scott McDonald. The Brisbane Roar striker scored two first-half goals and gave his team plenty of spark in the 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

BEAT THAT: Marco Rojas' opener for Melbourne Victory was a spectacular goal. The New Zealand international danced past the Sydney defence then skipped around Alex Wilkinson before chipping the ball over Andrew Redmayne and into the roof of the net.

STAT ATTACK: 21 - The amount of goals Besart Berisha has now scored against Adelaide United following his double in Western United's 5-1 win. He has also scored 20 goals against Central Coast. It's the top two scores for any player against a rival A-League club.

TALKING POINT: Are Glory fading from title contention? Perth looked to be Sydney's main challenger after stringing together six straight wins recently. But they have posted just one win from their past six matches to drop to fourth, and their first half against Melbourne City on Sunday when they conceded three goals was simply terrible.

UNDER PRESSURE: Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek is majorly under the pump following his team's latest loss - a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Western United. They have conceded 12 goals in their three-game losing run, and now find themselves in seventh spot.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Perth Glory will be aiming to regain their mojo when they take on ladder leaders Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Brisbane Roar will start as hot favourites when they host the Mariners on Friday night, while Wellington Phoenix will be aiming to put another dagger into Melbourne Victory's disastrous season.