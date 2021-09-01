Armiento, who scored three goals in 22 games for Perth Glory last season, has already had surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

The 22-year-old originally started his career with Adelaide United and has made 33 A-League appearances so far across both clubs, with the upcoming season set to be his fourth A-League campaign.

"Football can be a cruel game sometimes. I’m heartbroken to announce that I have ruptured my ACL. This past week hasn’t been easy at all but I’m lucky for my family and friends who have been around me to support me during this difficult time," he wrote on Twitter.

"I’d like to thank everyone involved with the Perth Glory family, your support has been amazing and truly appreciated. I’ll do everything to support the boys for this upcoming A-League season.

"Surgery all went well, the road to recovery starts now. Everything happens for a reason, I’ll be back better than ever."