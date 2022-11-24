David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71, was the first man to score a winning goal for both Everton and Liverpool in a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool-born and a Reds fan he had two spells at Everton either side of a trophy-laden period with Liverpool.

In six years at Anfield, having joined from Ipswich Town, he scored 78 goals in 213 appearances.

He was part of a Liverpool team that won four league titles, two League Cups, three European Cups and the UEFA Super Cup.

Johnson later played for Barnsley, Manchester City and Preston North End, and in the United States and Malta.

The striker scored six goals in eight appearances for England, including two against an Argentina side featuring a young Diego Maradona at Wembley in 1980.

After a brief spell as a player-manager at Barrow in the mid-1980s, he retired and returned to Anfield, hosting in the club's executive lounges and working as a radio pundit.

Nicknamed 'The Doc' as he always kept cough sweets and headache tablets in his bag, which teammates would make use of, Johnson's passing from throat cancer brought tributes from former team-mates.

Terry McDermott wrote on social media: "Heartbroken to hear the passing of my great mate and Liverpool legend David 'the Doc' Johnson.

"A diamond of a man who we will all miss so much. I will miss our crack on the phone and on @LFC match days, you were a one in a million."

David Fairclough tweeted: "Shared so many great moments and memories with 'Jono'. Today is a very sad day. Condolences to all Dave's family. RIP 'Doc'."

Phil Thompson said on Twitter: "A very sad morning to wake up and hear our great mate Dave (Doc) Johnno has passed away, you will be greatly missed pal RIP."

His Merseyside derby feat was later matched by Peter Beardsley.

"He was one of the few who crossed the divide and managed to retain his reputation with both sets of supporters. That is because he was always honest, hard-working and brave. Rest in Peace Johnno," said Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.