Israel international Tomer Hemed has scored a brace to salvage Wellington Phoenix a 2-2 draw against A-League leaders Melbourne City.

Hemed opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute before Naoki Tsubaki equalised, then Jamie Maclaren put City in front late with a wonderful free kick.

The Wellington striker had the final say when delivered a moment of acrobatic brilliance to volley home the equaliser from a David Ball cross in the 88th minute - salvaging a crucial point in the Phoenix's push for finals.

But it was Hemed's goal celebrations that proved a talking point, with the Israel international booked for his antics following his dramatic winner.

Hemed pulled a kippah (skullcap) - which had been taped to his shoulder - out from under his shirt and put it on, then put one hand over his face and pointed the other towards the sky.

FIFA rules dictate a player must be cautioned for covering the head or face with mask or similar item.

Hemed had earlier celebrated his first goal by draping an Israeli flag from supporters in the crowd around himself.

Wellington coach Ufuk Talay said he hadn't seen Hemed's celebration for the second goal as he was celebrating himself and was unwilling to comment on whether it was inappropriate.

He expected it to be reviewed.

"I'm sure we'll look at it as a club and the federation will look at it as well.

"But look, at the end of the day I can't control once the players are on the field, what they do."

Talay praised Hemed's on-field impact, particularly in the absence of captain Ulises Davila (hamstring) and experienced defender Steven Taylor (gastro).

The Phoenix will next be back in action in their long-awaited return to Wellington for next Saturday's must-win clash with Western United.

Meanwhile, City coach Patrick Kisnorbo said he didn't regret making made six changes to the team that beat Adelaide United on Thursday - or adjusting his formation.

Maclaren was among five regular starters benched while Connor Metcalfe wore the captain's armband for the first time.

City are nine points clear of second-placed Central Coast with four games to go.

"I don't regret anything," Kisnorbo said.

"We had a short turnaround, there were some players that needed to be rested.

"... I wanted to see and try something (formation-wise). It didn't work to the way I wanted it but we had one day to prepare.

"So it's a learning curve for me to try and improve that and see how it works again, maybe."