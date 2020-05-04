A-League clubs are preparing for a competition re-start in August with Wellington Phoenix to base in NSW for a two-week quarantine period.

While Football Federation Australia (FFA) is yet to officially detail the league's resumption, clubs are preparing for a July training phase ahead of an August return to games.

The league was suspended on March 24 with five rounds, plus finals, remaining.

All games were likely to be played in Sydney, Wellington's general manager David Dome says.

Phoenix will follow the path of the Warriors in the NRL in flying to Australia for a 14-day isolation period ahead of training.

"A bit like the Warriors, we would head over for two weeks of quarantine," Dome told the NZ Herald.

"We would train for a couple of weeks, then go out of isolation, then train for two more weeks ... then hit the ground with the resumption of the A-League."

Dome said the health of Wellington players remained top priority before the competition resumed after halting because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to make sure the right protocols are in place," he said.

"We've said from day one it has to be about the safety of the players, no-one wants to put them at risk.

"We want to make sure we have the best possible options, processes, procedures and structures in place."

While Sydney was the expected hub, Dome said sufficient training venues and match-day venues were yet to be settled.

"We have to find venues for all the teams coming in from the other states and we have to find grounds to play in," he said.

"There's quite a bit of work to get through and we want to make sure we get that stuff right."