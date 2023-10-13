But, have no fear, the Socceroos centre-back will be ready to deliver when it matters on Saturday morning (AEST), according to teammate Mitchell Duke.

Souttar’s fortunes have slipped since a breakout World Cup in 2022, with Foxes boss Enzo Maresca leaving him to languish on the sidelines as the club have surged top of the Championship.

However, Souttar, 25, was recalled to face former team Stoke City last weekend, playing his part in a clean sheet as the home side cruised to a 2-0 win.

He’s almost certain to start against the Three Lions, and Duke believes lack of minutes this season won’t be a hindrance for the giant stopper, who scored but was at fault for Mexico’s leveller in last month’s 2-2 draw with Australia in Dallas.

“We have to go back the World Cup a bit to see just how good a player he is,” Duke told FTBL. “To have his presence is great for us - I’ve never seen a player his height with such agility and athleticism.

“As a striker, I’d hate to come up against him. He’s a beast and knowing his quality and ability he will be more than ready to face England.

“He hasn’t had the minutes he’d have wanted so far this season but to have players of his calibre on your roster is always a good thing, even if they haven’t been playing week in week out.

“He’s such an intimidating figure - and he’ll be itching to put in a performance on the big stage.”

Souttar has remained positive during his exile, refusing to publicly bleat over his predicament and he greeted his recall against the Potters with delight.

“I was absolutely buzzing to be back in, obviously I played a cup game a couple of weeks ago (against Liverpool), but that was my first league start of the season. Just absolutely over the moon to be honest with you," he said.

“I didn't really know too much about it, and then got told the team and I was in and I was just so delighted to be out there with the boys again.

“Obviously, we've made a really good start to the season and, and another win on the weekend there, which was puts us in a really good position going into into this break.”

Duke hopes Souttar’s fortunes continue on an upward arc at club level and he “can get the football he needs into his legs”, adding: “I think Harry will have a lot of motivation to make a bit of a statement against England, especially with the game in his own back yard.

“He’s closed out Harry Kane before playing for Leicester, we’ve seen that and I’d back him to do that again for the national team.

“There are certain players who you know what you’re going to get from - and I don’t think you need to worry too much about Harry Souttar. I have every confidence he’ll get the job done and secure our back line at any given moment.”