Livingston's Head of Football Operations Davie Martindale told SunSport “Lyndon had two or three hair colours last season.

“So when Toni Macaroni kindly agreed to give up space at the bottom of the jersey for the Key Workers Thank You Message I asked him if he would be up for doing his hair for the photo shoot.

“After that phone call I think you could see him experimenting with a few different colours over the lockdown period.

“He is a great lad and he was more than willing to get on board with the Key Worker message.”

Dykes has been heavily linked with a move away from Livi this season to SPL giants Rangers and Celtic, but a suite of Championship clubs are reportedly also in the running for the would-be Socceroos signature.