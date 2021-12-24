Rogic was sorely missed through injury as the Socceroos laboured to draws against Saudi Arabia and China last month - results which saw them drop out of the automatic qualifying spots for Qatar 2022.

He’s since bounced back from a hamstring issue to unfurl the full gamut of his gifts for the Hoops in a devastating December - scoring a wordie against Dundee United, the winner against Motherwell and delivering the assist for Kyogo Furuhashi’s Scottish League Cup final clincher against Martin Boyle’s Hibernian.

Arnold watched in awe as the 28-year-old cemented his place in Bhoys folklore, leaving his Australian coach Ange Postecoglou searching for new superlatives.

Now, more than ever, Arnold needs Rogic’s twinkling feet and football intellect, as Australia chase six crucial points from clashes against Vietnam in Melbourne on January 27, and away in Oman five days later.

Victories in both would flip Group B back in their favour and ratchet up pressure on Japan and current leaders Saudi Arabia.

“You’re always going to miss a player of Tommy’s quality - he’s an amazing talent,” said Arnold.

“You’ve seen him at the forefront for Celtic in recent. weeks … when he’s in this type of form he can be unplayable at times.

“The thing with Tommy is he can beat players with his tight control and has the strength to hold off challenges and the technique to score wonder goals (like the one in the 3-0 win over Dundee United).

“By the same token he can just as easily lay it on a plate for a teammate to finish (as was the case against Hibs).

“He’s matured into one of Celtic’s leaders over the years and you can see the level of confidence he has in every move he makes.

“To have him available again will be a big boost for us because when you’re without a special player it usually shows, in one way or another.

“He’s always looking to make things happen with a change of pace, a strike on goal or a killer pass - and that’s very tough to defend against.”

Arnold’s relationship with Rogic stretches back a decade to when he handed a then precocious teenager schooled more in the arts of indoor football than the 11-a-side game his first professional break at Central Coast Mariners.

Within two years under Arnold’s tutelage Rogic had improved to the point that Celtic came calling.

Arnold believes the Celtic Park alchemy between Rogic and his former Socceroos mentor Postecoglou is clear for all to see.

“They both know each other so well and there’s a great trust there,” he said.

“Ange knows what makes Tommy tick and how to bring out the best in him - and we’ve seen a lot of that this season (with Celtic pushing champions Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership).

“I think, in the mood Tommy’s in, there’s going to be a lot more to come from him, both for Celtic and Australia.

“I’m so happy for him, and where he is in his career, after a few tough years at Celtic (when injuries were a concern).”

Rogic was one of four notable absentees in the 1-1 stalemate with China, with fellow midfielder Aaron Mooy unavailable, striker Adam Taggart recovering from meniscus surgery and stopper Harry Souttar rupturing his ACL against the Green Falcons.

In addition to Rogic, there’s every chance Mooy and Taggart will be back for the vital January-February window in a timely change of fortune for Arnold.

“Tommy, Aaron and Taggs - they’re all big players for us,” he added. “Any time you have them out on the pitch together we’re going to benefit from that.”

Australia trail Japan by a single point and the Saudis by five with four games remaining.

Where they to finish third they’d be forced to playoff against the third placed finisher in Group A, and beyond that the fifth placed Latin Americans.

It’s a spin of the Roulette wheel Arnold is striving to avoid.

“Everything is still in our own hands and remember that Japan still have to play the Saudis,” he said. “I have every faith in my players to do what needs to be done.”

