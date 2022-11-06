Japan-based Deng joined Awer Mabil in taking the exciting Central Coast Mariners super sub under his wing when all three were in camp for last September’s dual internationals against New Zealand.

Kuol, 18, showed glimpses of what he might offer Australia in the second of those two games and made another huge impact off the bench last weekend as the Mariners overcame Western United 4-2 last weekend.

He was at it again on Saturday, conjuring two assists off the pine as Central Coast shocked A-League leaders Western Sydney Wanderers 3-0 in their own backyard to consolidate a top four spot.

Deng, whose club side Albirex Niigata won the J2 League title last month, would now love to see the X-factor attacker named in Arnold’s 26-man World Cup squad come Tuesday.

The central defender, himself a big shout for Qatar, views the younger’s effervescence and exuberance as ingredients which could be harnessed to great effect in the heat of World Cup combat.

“Garang has come out of nowhere the last few months but you can see he’s got something special about him,” Deng told FTBL.

“He’s a great kid as well - me and Awer had him in camp in September and were always around him. He was like our little brother.

“We kept an out for him and looked after him. Your first camp is always nerve wracking. Jason Cummings was also really good with him of course with their Mariners connection.

“The most important thing for him now is to be playing and performing well and he’s been doing that. I think he’s definitely got something to offer the national team, even at such a young age.”

Nairobi-born Deng shares his African heritage with Egypt-born Kuol and did his own World Cup hopes a power of good against the Kiwis whilst helping rack up a string of clean sheets at the back to power Niigata to promotion.

“Garang has the confidence and belief, and that’s what you want in a footballer. He has a great mindset and mentality and is just a very down to earth kid," he added.

“The move to Newcastle won’t go to his head at all - he has a good family around him and it’s good to have his older brother Alou in Germany (with Stuttgart).

“I’m sure they speak regularly and he’ll giving him advice to make sure he does the right things.

“At the World Cup you might need somebody you can bring on in the last 20 or 30 minutes who could maybe change the game.

“Garang is definitely one of those X-factor players who can come in and create something out of nothing.

“Whatever happens it’s vital for him for him to get minutes in club football to keep developing and I’m sure Newcastle will have the right team to loan him to make sure he can do that.

“It’s not easy in Europe, no matter where you go. Everybody is talented and it’s ultimately all about your mentality and staying focused.