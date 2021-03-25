Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has warned rivals that Bobo will continue to get better after the star Brazilian's latest dazzling effort.

Bobo's swivelling volley helped Sydney secure a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory in Wednesday night's clash at HBF Park.

The 36-year-old could have easily ended the match with a hat-trick if it wasn't for a series of stunning saves from Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy.

Bobo returned to the Sky Blues earlier this year following a three-year absence, and he is slowly building up form and fitness.

The prolific striker didn't score in his first three matches, but he has since posted three goals from his past four matches.

Bobo's effort against Glory was the first time this season he's played a full game, and Corica says his star charge will continue to improve.

"He's getting better and better all the time," Corica said.

"The more games he plays, the better he's going to be.

"He's got three goals now, and he's getting fitter, which is great. We need him to keep scoring.

"Before he came back here he wasn't playing a lot, and it takes time to get your match fitness and get back into a rhythm. I'm sure there'll be more improvement for him towards the end of the season."

Sydney were unlucky not to get the win against Glory after dominating the match for long periods.

Reddy was the saviour for Glory, pulling off eight saves to help the home side salvage a point.

The 39-year-old fell behind Tando Velaphi in the goalkeeping pecking order earlier this season, but his performance against Sydney has put him well and truly in the box seat to hold down his spot for the rest of the season.

"Tando gets the best out of me, and I hope I do the same for him," Reddy told Fox Sports.

"Whoever the manager calls upon goes in and performs."

When asked how much longer his career will go for, Reddy replied tongue in cheek: "I'm planning on playing until I'm at least 45 and then I'll make a decision year by year."

"I love playing this game, I love turning up to training every day.

"There's a lot of younger boys that keep me young and refreshed. What a job. I don't intend on retiring any time soon."

Sixth-placed Sydney take on Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Sunday, while Glory host struggling Newcastle on Saturday.