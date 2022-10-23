Displaced as the Danish champions’ number one after just six Superliga appearances to accommodate the return of Polish international Kamil Grabara, there have suggestions from some that Ryan’s cast-iron hold on a starting Socceroos spot in Qatar next month might be under threat.

But Meulensteen, who has been cross-crossing Europe and the UK checking on the form of an array of World Cup hopefuls, scoffs at the notion that Socceroos skipper Ryan might be looking over his shoulder.

The 30-year-old gloveman’s relationship with his Polish adversary might be icier than a Warsaw winter but there’s no lack of warmth for Ryan within Australia’s inner sanctum.

After saving a penalty in the midweek Danish Cup shootout win over Hobro, Ryan was demoted again for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland, as new coach Jacob Neestrup stuck with his preferred first option.

“For me, it’s a strange situation,” Meulensteen told FTBL. “When Maty arrived at the club (from Real Sociedad) he settled in fast and did very well domestically and was also getting a taste of the Champions League.

“Grabara came back from an injury earlier than expected and with the recent change of coach (Jess Thorup was sacked after a poor start to the season) the new man has his own ideas.

“He’s made the change and of course it’s a setback for Maty - but it alters nothing in regards to his position within the Socceroos squad.

“He’s proven himself time and again over the years and remains as hugely important to us as ever.

“The only advice I can give Maty is to keep training well, to stay fit and grab his chance again when it next comes.”

Meulensteen conceded that lack of minutes isn’t the ideal preparation for the Group D duels with France, Tunisia and Denmark, but over-arching sentiment favours Ryan to retain the top spot ahead of the likes of Andrew Redmayne and newly un-retired Mitch Langerak.

“Mat needs to keep one eye on the World Cup. Of course it’d be better if he was playing because that keeps the match rhythm going,” he said.

“But it’s the manager’s choice and you can’t do much about it. Sometimes things are beyond your control.

“Just because he hasn’t played the last few games, Maty hasn’t suddenly turned into an average goalkeeper.

“We know how much he cares about the national team and he’s never let his country down. Let’s see what happens. Things can change fast.”

Casting an eye to the future, and taking into account Ryan’s desire to extend his international career to the 2026 World Cup and possibly beyond, Meulensteen under-scored the importance of finding club stability after moves to Valencia, Brighton and Real Sociedad where he was either usurped or never necessarily the top choice in the first place.

“In football it’s always important to find a team which believes in you and where you’re playing every week. You need a manager who’s going to play you because sitting on the bench on match days isn’t the best,” Meulensteen added.

“Let’s see how the World Cup pans out and whether, if need be, Maty might get a good move off the back of that.”