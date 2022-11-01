Volpato - who is about to turn 19 - has been touted as a last-minute bolter off the back of a goal and an assist off the bench overnight as Jose Mourinho’s side eclipsed Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A.

But former coach and mentor Tony Basha, - who oversaw Volpato’s development for four years at his Sydney academy - believes the dual nationality Italian U-20 international won’t deviate from his chosen path, at least for now.

Even if Arnold does come calling just seven days out from the unveiling of his squad for Qatar.

A frequent flier to watch Volpato in Italy and in constant contact with the former Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers junior, Basha told FTBL: “Look, Graham Arnold has called Cristian numerous times but I don’t think he wants to make a final decision yet on his international future.

“I hate to say it but I think he’s happy with Italy at the moment. He’s been doing well with the youth team and there a rumours he could be selected by the senior team very soon.

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news but I think he’s sticking with Italy right now. Of course he loves Australia but you also have to take into account his advisers and the people at Roma, who want him to focus on his domestic football for now.

“Also, logistically, representing Italy is a lot easier. I’d rather see him play for Australia but I think we’ve lost one for the moment at least.

"He has no sour grapes about Australian football - he’s grateful that he was released by Wanderers and Sydney FC."

Volpato vaulted under the spotlight with a spellbinding 33-minute cameo against Verona, firing Mourinho’s men ahead with two minutes of regular time left. Then in added time, Volpato provided the assist for Stephan El Shaarawy to seal victory.

He was awarded a maiden senior start in the UEFA Europa League last week against Finnish side HJK Helsinki, and earned high praise from Mourinho for his match-changing performance overnight in his sixth senior appearance.

“He’s young, he has a lot still to learn every day, but he’s already at the level required,” Mourinho said post-match.

Basha reckons Volpato be would under huge scrutiny should he go to Qatar, explaining: “He’s only young and is still a kid. There’s no hurry for him … there are plenty of World Cups ahead.

“All eyes would be on him and he’d be under immense pressure. I don’t think the timing is right.

“I know we’re desperate for a good player like him. But even as a coach, do you really want to throw him into a World Cup where everybody expects him to be a saviour.

“It would be about him perhaps carrying the Australian team against some very good opposition. It wouldn’t really be fair on the kid.”

Basha sees Mourinho starting the youngster on a regular basis as the season unfolds.

"He’s definitely ready - he’s already shown that.

"But at the same time he’s in no hurry. He’s part of a star team and is happy to bide his time and keep learning.”