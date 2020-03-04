Souttar has been ever-present on loan for Fleetwood this season, making 31 appearances in League One and Barton has been impressed with the 21-year-old.

"Soutts was top-class at Sunderland last week," Barton told The Blackpool Gazette.

"We've know that for a while. He has had his season disrupted a little by Australian international duty. He came in a little behind our group but has just gone from strength to strength.

"He’s shown enormous maturity. He has changed a couple of things in terms of his personal regime and lifestyle, and it’s really paying dividends.