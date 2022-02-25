Legendary striker Michelle Heyman has wound back the clock on Friday evening in lifting Canberra United to an easy win against Newcastle.

The A-League Women's all-time leading scorer added another two goals to her tally as her side brushed aside the Jets 3-0 at Viking Park.

It hasn't always been Heyman's season with four goals in the previous 11 appearances not up to her usual standards.

However, she had no trouble punishing the Jets as she netted goals 78 and 79 in her decorated ALW career to hush any suggestion her best days was past her.

She said nabbing a third goal before halftime avoided any thoughts Canberra could blow their advantage, having given up a 2-0 lead to Melbourne Victory on Tuesday night.

"It was fun, I wanted to go out of the half with an extra goal ... last week we were up 2-0, and we didn't come away with the result," she said.

"I thought three would be better."

The win continued United's hot form to close out the ALW season, now with seven of a possible nine points from their past three matches.

"That's what we're working for, for our next game to just keep improving and keep having fun," Heyman said.

"I know we can't reach finals, but let's try and hit it off with something special.

"It took us a little while to gel ... if the season was a little bit longer, I'd say watch out ... but it's only a short season so we're doing the best that we can."

Heyman was desperate for her hat-trick but was denied on 70 minutes by Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho, shooting when perhaps she should have squared the ball to a teammate for a tap-in.

But she'd played the creator role earlier for Allira Toby, who was first on the scene when the ball spilled loose in the box after a run from Heyman to clinically side-foot the home.

Heyman then scored on 29 minutes when a Lauren Kier corner was headed on by Ally Haran for the striker to nod home from close range.

A poor touch from Tiana Jaber let Heyman through on goal again in first-half stoppage time to round out the scoring.

Newcastle, who rarely threatened United, wasted their best chance to get back into the match early in the second half when Ashlee Brodigan pulled a one-on-one effort wide from close range.

The game marked Jets' captain Cassidy Davis' 108th consecutive appearance, equalling the all-time A-League Men mark shared by Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Steve Ugarkovic.

"Obviously it's a good moment to reach (the) record but I just play each game as it comes in. There's no real secret to playing this many games," Davis said.

"I guess just looking after myself and a bit of luck, obviously it's good but it would have been better with three points.

"We didn't show up and that's what happens ... we still need to play with pride and and play for our town."